SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake has been registered in Sevier County, near the tiny town of Joseph, at around 9:08 a.m. on Wednesday.

So far there have been just a few responses to the U.S. Geological Survey’s report of the quake with reports of very light shaking with minimal to no damage in the area.

Reports show that the earthquake was felt as far north as Richfield, near Fishlake National Forest and was measured with an origin point 3.4 to 4 kilometers south of Joseph.

ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy reported on the earthquake almost immediately as it was felt by the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

This story may be updated as additional information is made available.