MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A fire engulfed a home in Magna, Utah on Friday.

Unified Fire Authority (UFA) reports that earlier this afternoon, August 19, crews with UFA and the West Valley Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire in Magna.

Police say that the homeowners came home to smoke visible through the front door. In response, they reportedly left the door closed and dialed 9-1-1 immediately.

Upon arrival, UFA says that crews were able to knock down the source of the fire in the kitchen and get the two family cats out safely.

Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority

As neighboring kids were anxiously watching the scene close by, UFA reminds residents to always give plenty of space to crews during an ongoing incident.