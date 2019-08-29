What to do with those million dollar ideas floating around in your head

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – How can you turn that big idea into a reality? Kurt Jensen, Vice President of VPI Technology Group, says many people come to him with their ideas on a napkin and want to see them through to fruition.

Most everyone has an idea and VPI helps them to mature it, put it through design, build prototypes, send it through certification in their labs for testing and FCC testing, and put it all the way through into production.

Utah is a state that loves a company like VPI because of its creativity. There are lots of creative people in our state and it is an incubator bed for new ideas.

Visionary Products Inc. was hatched out of the College of Engineering at Utah State University back in 1996. From there, their first products were all centered around camera based systems, thus the origin of the company name.

