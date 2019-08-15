We now know who does all “the heavy lifting” around here

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Austral Star designs and manufactures vertical lifting machines for a variety of purposes from bag lifts for airports to industrial overhead cranes. This Ogden-based manufacturer literally makes the things that do all the heavy lifting in our modern day world.

According to founder, Jared Rea, there’s no job too big or too small or as Rea describes it, too “weird”, for his company. Austral Star provides material handling solutions to the transportation, energy, food and infrastructure industries in the inter-mountain area including Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Offering bag lifts for airports, overhead cranes for industry, dumbwaiters and material lifts for home and business.

The company was founded in 2004.

To learn more about the company, visit Austral Star online.

Made4Utah is a business feature appearing every Thursday on ABC4 News at 4 p.m. sponsored by Tunex and The Utah Manufacturers Association.