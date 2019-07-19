Want to enhance your cycling adventure?

Take your bike ride to the next level with ENVE

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Strong, light, stiff and aero.. that’s the ask from avid cyclists and the goal Ogden-based manufacturer ENVE strives to achieve with the wheels and various bicycle components the company makes.

ENVE’s Vice President of research and development, Scott Nielson, says ENVE launched in 2007 when the founders of the company noticed a hole in the bicycle market to help cyclists of all skill levels optimize their biking experience. The company produces quality, Utah-Made after-market wheels and components for any kind of bike and ENVE does it all under one roof in its Ogden facility.

The people at ENVE say the products they manufacture are born from the desire to improve the overall cycling experience. The ideas for new products and advancing existing products come from those actually using the wheels and components they manufacture, including the people who work at ENVE.

To learn more visit ENVE.com.

