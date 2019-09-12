Utah company sets aim at building world-class firearm training ranges

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A lot of thought goes into developing effective, safe firearm training and shooting ranges. Whether it’s for law enforcement, military training or commercial use, a Provo-based company is leading the way in designing and conceptualizing state-of-the-art facilities.

Action Target is a business that has transformed the concept of shooting range installations. Founded in 1986, the company started by creating a pneumatic turning target system for the Provo Police Department training curriculum. From there, Action Target began working with armor steel and creating innovative designs resulting in unique, patented technology. The steel bullet trap, now known as the Total Containment Trap™, has become a superior trap within the industry because of its ability to successfully collect bullet rounds, lead dust, and other particles in a way that is eco-friendly and low maintenance for the range owner. The Total Containment Trap™, along with other technology that was created as the business grew, changed the way range owners thought about bullet containment and collection, target retrievers, and portable steel targets.

Action Target created its initial product line for law enforcement, but the company’s innovative technology eventually spread to the commercial and military markets.

Visit ActionTarget.com to learn more about the company.

