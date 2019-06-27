“Life Never Tasted So Good,” for Casper’s Ice Cream from 1925 to present

RICHMOND, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The motto at Casper’s Ice Cream is, “Life Never Tasted So Good.” Most Utahns are familiar with the makers of the famous Fat Boy ice cream sandwich, and that it’s had its own good life since 1925 when the company was created in Richmond.

The grandfather of current CEO, Paul Merrill, wanted to make a healthy ice cream treat for people to enjoy. The ingredients have changed very little over the years keeping the same old-fashioned recipe.

Today you can still go almost anywhere and see somebody eating a Fat Boy, especially at this time of year. So why would the recipe change?

The makers of these lip-smacking ice cream treats have a brand-new factory in Richmond, Utah, which now employs 250 people. Casper’s efforts in expanding are now benefiting workers in rural Utah. Four years ago, the company was made up of eighty-five employees and continues to grow and ship all over the country.

The new factory has allowed to expand from their original Nut Sundae On A Stick and sandwiches to now making freeze pop pushups for kids. Just this year new ice cream cones were launched, like the new cookies and cream cone.

You can find the home of The Fat Boy at CaspersIceCream.com or you can find them all over Utah.

Made4Utah is a weekly business feature shown Thursdays on ABC4News at 4 p.m., sponsored by Tunex and The Utah Manufacturers Association.