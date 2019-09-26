If you see a sign in motion, a Utah company is probably behind it

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – A simple mechanism such as rotating sign can create a global business. Back in the 1930’s and 40’s, John Margetts’ Grandfather designed a rotating sign to advertise furnaces at a trade show. Three generations later, John is still running the same company, but now takes their product and does projects all over the world.

Just about anywhere you see a sign in motion, from one in a tennis shoe store window to a one hundred-thousand-pound sign in the middle of a NASCAR stadium, Dynapac Rotating Co.’s technology is being used everywhere.

Recently, a project in Malaysia resulted in a 30-foot jumbotron in a shopping mall at the Petronas Towers. The technology involved in moving building and moving the signs is very advanced using computers that control all the motions.

Other places you have probably seen Dynapac’s work is at Universal Studios, Disneyland, Times Square, Las Vegas, and of course the company’s home state, Utah.

