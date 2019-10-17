How manufacturing for aerospace projects starts in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Utah has been a place where manufacturing for unique industries takes place such as aerospace, defense, space exploration, and marine and transportation. Janicki Industries started the Utah division in Clearfield about 10 years ago.

As part of a parentship with ATK, now Northrop Grumman, Janicki Industries helped produce composite wings for fighter jets as part of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

Now with a dedicated facility in Davis County, projects can range from work on a commercial airplane, a fighter jet part, or something that will later be sent to a space station.

Janicki has partnered with The Governor’s Office of Economic Development, other industry partners and workforce agencies to create the Aerospace Pathways Program. It takes high schoolers and in their senior year and puts them in various aerospace and manufacturing jobs. The dozen or so apprenticeships over the last few years have resulted in employment for seven high school graduates who participated. It has been an invaluable experience getting hands-on experience in the exciting aerospace field.

Go to Janicki.com to learn more about the company and see some current projects.

