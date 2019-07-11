Have you ever tried a very berry or a maple bacon caramel?

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – When Rowena Montoya and her husband needed to reinvent themselves professionally during the recession of 2009, they relied on a family recipe for homemade caramels to help draw attention to his business. But it actually was the caramels that ended up being a sweet surprise success story.

Since officially launching in 2012, business is booming for JuliAnn Caramels based in Sandy, Utah. The company’s founder, Rowena Montoya, named her company after two aunts who helped raise Montoya and taught her the secret to making delicious caramels.

With stores in Utah and California, JuliAnn Caramels focuses on making caramels, but the company produces a handful of flavors, ranging from Classic Caramel to Very Berry to Peppermint and Pumpkin Vanilla Caramels. The sweet offerings include spicy flavors, fruity flavors and of course, favorite classic flavors such as sea salt or classic caramels with chocolate and nuts.

Visit JuliAnn Caramels online to learn more about the company and its caramels.

