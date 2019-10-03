A Utah company’s work often overlooked which supports our way of life

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Today, most thriving local businesses in Utah started as small family businesses. Now, they have become some of the main entities that support our economy and even our way of life. One such company is All Metals Fabrication.

A company started by a family, dad, mom, brothers and sisters, in 1994, is now an industrial and architectural metal fabricator whose work you see all around the state. On the capital, or up at University of Utah, or down at the Gateway Mall. It’s the metal structures on buildings that you see every day, but you don’t notice you are looking at it.

Industrial work is also in great demand everywhere. This may be the industrial parts, or essentially the “DNA”, you would see on a roller coaster. It can be metal fabrication on a train like a handrail or on a kiosk. The parts that we make not give thought to which make most everything work are being produced by All Metals Fabrication.

Recently, the copper panels that you see on the Lassonde building at the University of Utah was a fun project for the manufacturer.

