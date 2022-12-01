Macy’s City Creek Center is looking forward to unveiling its 11th annual Holiday Windows with six Salt Lake City-area artists on Friday, November 18th! They’re thrilled to highlight the incredible local talent of artist Jennifer Vesper, and the cherished holiday memories in these one-of-a-kind candy creations she’s created!

Macy’s will hold a ceremony to officially unveil this year’s Holiday Windows along with the six artists who designed them. This year’s windows are a celebration of togetherness and festive nostalgia, featuring our favorite reindeer Tiptoe as she visits her woodland friends and spreads holiday magic.

The one-of-a-kind candy creations feature hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into unique designs that embody how we create and cherish memories with loved ones during the holidays.

Macy’s Holiday Windows will be on display for the Salt lake City community and visitors to enjoy through January 1, 2023.

City Creek Center, Main Street Store Front

macys.com/holidaycelebrations