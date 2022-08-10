SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City.

The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime this fall.

Representatives of the company say the Regency will feature 700 modern-style rooms including 33 suites. Each room will feature a 65-inch flat-screen HDTV, room service availability, an individual thermostat, a hair dryer, a coffee maker, a minifridge, an iron and an ironing board, and a laptop-sized safe. Rooms range from a standard one-bedroom to the 1,751 square-foot Summit Suite with 180-degree views of the Wasatch Front, separate living and dining areas, and a full pantry.

Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Salt Lake

Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Salt Lake

The hotel will include 60,000 square feet of meeting and event facilities, along with a rooftop terrace complete with a heated pool and cabanas, and a 24-hour fitness center. Guests will have the opportunity to choose from an array of dining options, including a Spanish-style specialty restaurant located on the rooftop terrace.