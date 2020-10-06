Luv 2 Play opens in Sandy

Utah is full of amusement centers for big kids. Good Things Utah visited a brand new one that caters to your little ones. It’s a new place for kids to play, grab lunch at the cafe, and where parents can work from their laptops. Luv 2 Play is now open!

Utah has so many amazing amusement centers like water parks, fun centers, trampoline arenas, etc. But they are all made for bigger kids. That’s where Luv 2 Play comes in. They specialize in fun for kiddos ages 0-12 with a huge 10,000 sq ft facility complete with 3 level playground and dedicated areas for babies and toddlers. They also encourage parents to play too. Bigs are giddy with their slides as well.

There is a tasty café complete with classic selections and crowd favorites, an arcade sized specifically for littles, and free WIFI where moms and dads can sit back, relax or catch up on some work. Best of all, they’ve priced it right, offering unlimited play for kids, with no time limit. And parents are free. Luv 2 Play even has special fun activities such as visits from Elsa or Spiderman, storytime, toddler time, arts and crafts, summer camps, and so much more!

Luv 2 Play even has two special offers available to Good Things Utah families! Take a look:

Bring on the fall and get 20% off their Family Fun Pack. Sells for $55 now only $44 and includes pizza, drinks, and game cards for the kids. All birthdays will get 30% off on all party packages. They will theme and customize just for you and can book as far out as you’d like.

To learn more, visit Luv 2 Play now!

This story contains sponsored content.