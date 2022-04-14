(ABC4) – In light of Earth Day coming up, Lululemon will be accepting your old, gently worn Lululemon clothing in exchange for store credit. The exchange will happen at lululemon stores across the U.S. for one day only on April 22.

Your Lululemon gear should be in good condition and eligible based on the accepting policy. A lululemon employee will review your items and then issue you with an E-gift card that is redeemable at physical locations and online.

Store credit will be as followed:

Tank Tops, shirts, shorts & skirts – 5 dollars

Hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters, pants, crops, leggings, and dresses – 10 dollars

Bags – 10 dollars

Outerwear (jackets and coats)- 25 dollars

Lululemon will not accept damaged gear, accessories, yoga props, intimates, collaborations, swimsuits, Ivivva, and self-care products.

For more information on the LikeNew program visit here.