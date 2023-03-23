SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Country music artist Luke Bryan is hitting the road this summer for his upcoming Country On Tour 2023 with a concert scheduled in Utah.

As his tour of 36 U.S. cities begins in June, local country fans can expect to see his performance come to town on August 4 at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

For this upcoming tour, Bryan will also be bringing with him a lineup of rising artists including Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock.

With the debut of his first album in 2007, Luke Bryan has since established himself as a musical powerhouse in the country music scene as a five-time “Entertainer of the Year” award winner by the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

Through the years, he’s also amassed a total of 36 songs that have hit the Billboard Hot 100 list. Some of the artist’s most popular songs are “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” “Play It Again,” and “That’s My Kind Of Night.”

In addition to his work as a musician, Bryan has also hosted the CMA Awards twice and acted as one of the judges of the hit ABC show American Idol since 2018.

Now, fans across the nation can listen to the best of Luke Bryan as he makes his way across the nation for Country On Tour 2023.

Tickets for the upcoming summer tour dates, with his stop at USANA Amphitheatre included, can now be found on the Live Nation website.