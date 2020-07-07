Lt Governor Spencer Cox talks about winning the Utah Republican Gubernatorial primary

Utah Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox greets supporters arriving at an election night event in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Cox has won the Republican nomination in the Utah governor’s race Monday, July 6, 2020, giving him a heavy advantage in the conservative state’s general election. The competitive four-way contest was conducted entirely by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, which also shaped the campaign. (Trent Nelson /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – He was out of state at a gas station with his family when he learned the AP had declared him the winner of the Utah Republican Gubernatorial primary. He said it wasn’t the greatest celebrations but there were people from La Sal, Utah who recognized him so he was able to share the moment with some Utahns and his family,

Today, he held a press conference to talk about the win and introduced his running mate State Senator Deidre Henderson. You can watch the entire press conference below:

“Senator Henderson and I are humbled by the vote of confidence from the people of Utah in selecting us as the Republican nominees for governor and lieutenant governor,” stated Cox. “As farm kids from Sanpete County, Abby and I never dreamed of having this opportunity. If elected in November, we will take our rural values of hard work, honesty, and responsibility to the Governor’s office each day.”

Lt Governor Cox emphasized his belief in working together. He took questions in both English and Spanish.

Although the final ballots will not be completely tallied for several more days, the race was called just after 4 pm by the Associated Press. This victory comes on the heels of a decisive win at the Utah State Republican Convention, and many firsts in this campaign — including the first campaign for governor to visit all 248 incorporated Utah cities and towns, the first to submit 28,000 signatures to be placed on the primary ballot, and nearly 3,000 individual donors to the campaign — the most ever in a Utah gubernatorial race.

“The next four years will be critically important to Utah’s future,” continued Cox. “We must rebuild our economy, restore the joy of teaching for our educators, and bring new opportunities for smart growth to both the Wasatch Front and rural Utah.”

“Most importantly, we believe the results of this election prove that negative campaigns do not work in Utah. We feel blessed to live in the greatest state in America and invite all Utahns to join us in ensuring it always remains that way,” Cox concluded.