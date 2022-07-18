Finding the perfect plants can be a challenge, especially in the peak of summer. Many of us have had plants and flowers die before our eyes. While spring was in full bloom, summer can bring the botany blues. Fortunately, Kacey Tess has the perfect plants that will thrive and stay alive during the season. Tess chatted with GTU about the dos and don’ts of summer gardening and plants.

Unfortunately, some plants just aren’t cut out for summer since they cannot withstand the heat. The good news is there are plenty of plants that can thrive and survive the heat and don’t need too much water. “One thing that is perfect for our climate is lavender. I have not even watered my lavender. It’s just getting what it gets from rain this year and it’s thriving.” said Tess. Lavender is the perfect plant for the summer as it does not require much water and flourishes with the heat. It also pairs well with refreshing beverages and cooling sprays for the season due to its fragrant aromas and chilling properties that will leave you wanting more. Tess also suggests viewers to look into English Lavender as it is robust in both size and scent and also attracts ample pollinators, making it a must in anyone’s garden. Tess said that French Lavender is also advantageous but the satisfaction and enjoyment pales in comparison to its lesser known Anglican counterpart. Both types of lavender will be a hit in your garden and even cuisine. If you are in need of a hedge, Tess suggests Mint, which also pairs well with culinary delights and summer libations. Mint comes in a variety of types including applemint, spearmint and pineapple mint. If planting mint, be sure to plant in a bed or container.

Tess stayed true to the same color scheme and talked about petunias, another plant that does not require much water. Tess said she waters hers roughly every three days and advises viewers to angle the flowers downward for a cascading effect in your planters. Petunias also have a high heat tolerance and Tess’ petunias have survived triple digit temperatures. If purples are not your color preference, Tess also suggests Zinnias, her favorite, as they are vibrant and are also a low maintenance and affordable way to spruce up your garden, balcony or even indoor living space. Zinnias do not do well in the cold and Tess urges viewers to start early. While it’s too late to start now, Tess suggests starting around Mother’s Day next year to plant them. Tess had a variety of zinnias, including small, medium and large. They range as small as four inches tall to four feet tall. Regardless of the variety, they take two months to grow and will be in full bloom in July if planted in May. They are an annual flower and are perfect for individuals who struggle with daily plant maintenance. Tess also suggests the perennial Snapdragons which are easily rejuvenated. Dahlias will grow in abundance and make the perfect gift for your friends and family as they are so versatile.

For more tips and tricks on growing your garden or information on plants, follow Tess on Instagram or visit her website