Loveland Living Planet Aquarium turns spooky for October

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium has transformed into a Haunted Aquarium for the month of October.

The Haunted Aquarium includes a scavenger hunt for mysterious creatures, like Bigfoot, Yeti, The Kraken, and new this year, the Loch Ness Monster.

The Aquarium is also holding select trick-or-treating days, where guests can come in costume and receive a small pre-packaged treat bag.

Aquarium officials say they are following all local and federal guidelines and will require online reservations to allow for physical distancing. Face masks are required inside the Aquarium and hand sanitation stations are available.

For special events, see the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium website.