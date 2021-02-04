Loveland Living Planet Aquarium lobster predicts Super Bowl LV winner

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The pick is in!

A lobster at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium has made its pick for who will be victorious in Super Bowl LV.

According to the lobster, the Kansas City Chiefs will be the next Super Bowl champions over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To make the selection, the aquarium put out two mini helmets with the team logos on them into her habitat with food in each one.

Whichever helmet she held up would be declared the winner, and whichever helmet she crushed would be deemed the loser.

It was a close back and forth.. but in the end, the lobster decided to go with the Chiefs