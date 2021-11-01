Loveland Aquarium collecting donations for homeless pets

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Visiting the aquarium anytime soon?

During your next visit, a great way to help out this holiday season is by donating to an animal in need. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting the fourth annual Pet Project and will be accepting donations on behalf of the Best Friends Animal Society of Utah.

The donation window will run from November 1 to November 24. Guests can donate items such as cat or dog food, toys, bedding, brushes, and other comfort items for homeless pets. For more needed items, guests can check out Best Friends’ Amazon Wishlist.

“We’re grateful to be able to partner with Best Friends to help rescued animals this holiday season,” said Layne Pitcher, Aquarium Director of Marketing and Communications. “Every animal has a place in Earth’s diverse ecosystem and all of us are interconnected.”

Best Friends Animal Society is part of the No Kill Utah (NKUT) Coalition, a group of 67 shelters and rescue groups working together to make Utah a no-kill state.

When all donations are collected, they will be presented to the Best Friends’ Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City in December.

To learn more about the donation drive, click here.