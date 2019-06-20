‘Love Letters’ museum heads to The Gateway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Love Letters, a limited run pop-up exhibit at The Gateway opens Friday, June 21st and runs through September 1st.

John Connors and Sophie Weichers creators of “Hall of Breakfast,” another pop-up museums teamed up with creators Becca Clason and Josh Clason to present a 15,000-square-foot pop-up experience that finds art in the alphabet letters.

The exhibit is a collaboration between the lettering and animation studio So Mighty.

The expansive Love Letters exhibit showcases art in the form of books, stories, words, and letterforms.

Museum attendees of all ages are encouraged to explore the art within the 26 letters in the alphabet and the ability to say something meaningful when combined to create words.

“This exhibit serves as an empowering reminder to visitors that the words they speak and write each day are meaningful and can be used to tell stories and foster connection,” says John Connors, co-creator. “Love Letters believes that everyone has a story worth telling. Come write your Love Letter to the world.”

Love Letters will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets are available at www.lovelettersmuseum.com

