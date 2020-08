Los líderes de Utah nos dan una actualizacion en la situación de COVID-19 para la comunidad de habla hispana.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Department of Workforce Services released new unemployment numbers. Total new claims filed in Utah were 5.628 for the week of August 16 to August 22, 2020, with a total of $22,919, 481 of benefits paid. There were 60,773 continued claims filed during the same week.

The good news according to the press release sent to ABC4 News, The number of people who did not request benefits for two consecutive weeks as of August 15, 2020, was 7, 537. A total of 7,412 met the same criteria the week before.