SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Los Angeles’ very first Mexican restaurant is coming to Salt Lake City.

After opening its doors nearly 100 years ago in 1923 and then establishing six restaurants throughout Southern California, El Cholo announced the debut of its seventh location in a whole new area. Set to open in the fall of 2022, El Cholo is coming to Sugarhouse at 2166 South and 900 East.

The chain’s owners say that through their business they value quality ingredients, a family history, and loyal employees. The menu features lunch specials, dinner, margaritas and margaritas to-go, a variety of tequilas, a kids menu, and a party to-go menu. Start off with house guac, taquitos, etc., followed by enchiladas, tamales, fajitas, and everything in between while you cool off with a coconut margarita or one of their other fruity beverages.

Courtesy of El Cholo, Facebook

The new venue will offer guests over 9,000 square feet to dine and sip, complete with rooftop and front deck seating.

According to Mountain West Commercial Real Estate, the group responsible for helping the restaurant’s owners find their new venue, El Cholo has roots in Utah. Ron Salisbury, the grandson of the founders and current third-generation owner, has a great-grandfather who was a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pioneer and settled in Utah in 1849 after migrating from England. From there, the generations that followed spread out across Arizona and California, where they’ve inhabited for over 100 years. Mountain West acknowledges the family’s return to Utah, noting Salisbury’s attendance at Brigham Young University (BYU) in the 1950s, and his daughter’s current home base in the Beehive State.

Today, Ron and his son Brendon are the proud faces of El Cholo. The duo is excited to bring their business to Utah. “Utah as a whole, particularly, Salt Lake City has had incredible growth that I have seen with my own eyes in the last decade; the influx of new industries and development has made Utah one of the most interesting markets in the country. We are excited about bringing our food and service to Salt Lake,” said Brendon.