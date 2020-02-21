Judge confirms $5 million bail for mother of missing Idaho children

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, appeared in a Kauai courtroom Friday afternoon for an extradition hearing. The judge confirmed her bail at $5 million and set her next court date as Monday, March 2.

Kauai police arrested the 46-year-old on Thursday, on suspicion of desertion and non-support of dependent children under 18 years of age, which is a felony. She also faces multiple other charges linked to the disappearance of her two children in Idaho.

VIEW: Madison County, Idaho Affidavit of Probable Cause

Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow have been missing since September 2019. JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, contacted the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona to conduct a welfare check on the child in November. JJ was supposed to be living with Lori, his adoptive mother in Rexburg, ID where they moved in early September. The Rexburg Police Department conducted the welfare check and through their research the investigation grew to include searching for Tylee.

VIEW: Criminal complaint against Lori Vallow

The Rexburg Police Department said that Tylee has not been seen since Sept. 8 when she went on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with JJ, her mother and her uncle, Alex Cox. A photo date stamped Sept. 8, 2019, is the last record of Tylee having been with Lori. The police have found nobody that can confirm they have seen Tylee after that date. The police also cannot confirm that anyone has seen JJ since Sept. 24. He was last seen at Kennedy Elementary School on Sept. 23. The next day, Lori informed the school that JJ would no longer attend and that she would home school him thereafter.

VIEW: Lori Vallow extradition document

