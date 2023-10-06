BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Lori Vallow Daybell filed an appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court concerning her July sentencing.

In May of this year, Daybell, 49, was found guilty of murder, and conspiracy to commit murder of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She was also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, the former wife of her husband, Chad. Additionally, Lori was found guilty of grand theft.

She was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole, two additional life sentences to be served concurrently, and ten additional years on the multiple charges Lori had been convicted of earlier this year.

Among the statements in the appeal, Daybell takes issue with her competency to stand trial including whether the court should have taken into consideration the statements by defense experts to send her back to the mental hospital, where she had previously spent 10 months, instead of proceeding with trial.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are several alleged constitutional rights violations and objections to the decision of Judge Steven Boyce to have Daybell’s sentences run consecutively and pay over $165,000 in fines.

There is a request for transcripts of various court proceedings and she has asked for specific portions of sealed court records to be included in the appeal.

There is no date set for the appeals at this time.