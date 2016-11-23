Loretta Jones killer sent to prison

PRICE Utah (ABC4 Utah) – After 46-years justice for Loretta Jones was finally achieved.

“I can’t believe this,” said her daughter Heidi Jones Asay. “I can’t believe this day is finally here.”

For 46 years, Thomas Egley who who killed Loretta Jones has been on the run.

He was the prime suspect in the 1970 murder and rape of Jones at her home in Price.

But back then charges were dropped for lack of evidence.

Jones Asay grew up without a mother and was raised by her grandmother. At Tuesday’s sentencing she told the judge she grew up without those mother-daughter moments.

“After 46 years I still celebrate my mother’s birthday,” Jones Asay said. “Her spirit lives on.”

Jones Asay never forgot her mother.

She was only four years old when her mother was murdered. She was in the next room when Egley stabbed Jones seventeen times.

In court, Egley through his attorney, apologized for putting a four-year old through such trauma.

“Heidi was there,” said David Allred, a public defender. “He was was unaware she was there. He was unaware that she was there when this occurred and he expressed sorrow for what had occurred.



Egley pleaded guilty to second degree murder and in exchange, rape charges were dismissed.

A judge gave him ten-years-to-life in prison. It could amount to the 76 year old spending the rest of his life in prison



“I’m back to being ecstatic,” said Jones Asay. “Tom is going to prison for the rest of his life. He got ten years and to me that’s a life sentence.”

Jones Asay convinced the carbon county sheriff’s office to reopen the case about seven years ago. And Sgt. David Brewer has been investigating since that time.



“Even after the arrest and the whole process, I couldn’t believe it was happening,” said Sgt. Brewer. “But this made it a finality.”



Jones Asay says she felt her mother’s presence during today’s sentencing and she hopes that feeling will never end.



“Maybe justice for Loretta Jones will help in other ways,” she said. “I’m going to keep preaching never give up, never give up.”

