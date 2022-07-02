PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star Jen Shah’s well-known “Shah Ski Chalet” hit the market on Tuesday for a whopping $7.6 million.

This 9,420 square-foot home sits on 1.19 acres of land. Located at 795 Hollyhock Street, this show place is lodged in Glenwild, a gated community in Park City. According to the listing, the house features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a bar, a game room, a spa and hot tub, eight fireplaces, multiple outdoor living areas, a home gym, and a three-car garage.

The estate gained ground when it was initially featured on the RHOSLC’s season premiere in November of 2020. Shah was showcased claiming the house as her own, naming it the “Shah Ski Chalet,” but in 2021, information surfaced exposing the truth: Shah never owned the house.

According to the New York Post, the property has been owned by a Texas-based real estate rental company, Univesco Inc., since 2014.

Offended by statements suggesting that she was renting out the estate rather than owning it, Shah fired back via Instagram, sharing posts that have since been deleted.

Though controversial, Shah has more pressing matters to attend to. Currently, the reality star is in the midst of battling a messy legal case and is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. Back in April of 2021, Shah pleaded not guilty.

Radar Online reports that as of recently, federal prosecutors have been disputing with Shah and expressed that she is refusing to turn over evidence prior to her trial next month.

“I’m fighting for my freedom, I’m innocent. I’m not guilty of any of these charges that I’ve been accused of. I’m innocent,” Shah uttered in a recent interview with the YouTube series ‘Up and Adam!’

As noted by U.S. Weekly, Shah’s trial is set to begin July 11.