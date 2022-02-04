Look out: New telephone scam targeting Utah County residents

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In a recent Tweet posted by the Utah County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Spencer Cannon spoke out in regards to a telephone scam that has been gaining ground recently.

In his post, Cannon explains how multiple sources have reached out to the Sheriff’s Department concerning a suspicious sounding phone call they received. In the calls, the scammer is portraying himself as the Sheriff’s Office and is requesting legal compensation from those targeted.

Cannon went on to advise his Twitter followers that any call they receive from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office informing them of a warrant or any standing legal payments is a scam.

He encourages those who are hesitant of their warrant status to find the legitimate number for the Sheriff’s department and call them directly to have any questions answered.