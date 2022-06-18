LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – An RV fire that occurred in west Layton on June 18 has caused roughly $1,000,000 in damage.

Layton City Fire Department (LCFD) reports that crews received multiple calls regarding flames that were coming from an RV at 2:15 p.m.

The RV fire spread to two homes in west Layton, creating significant destruction. LCFD notes that two vehicles were also damaged as a result of the blaze.

Courtesy of Layton City Fire Department

LCFD, Hill Air Force Base Fire Department, and North Davis Fire Department all responded to the incident. The fire was declared under control after 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

According to LCFD, the fire is not being considered suspicious at this time though an investigation is ongoing.