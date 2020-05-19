UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The Utah Transit Authority wants to the concerns, questions and input of those in the communities in between Southern Salt Lake County and Northern Utah county. The study which has shifted to an online model focuses instead of a public meeting due to safety and social distancing guidelines on public transit around the Point of the Mountain. The public is invited to visit the project website to deliver their input.

The Point of the Mountain Transit Study began in mid-2019 is a partnership of governments and agencies exploring transit corridor improvements for the rapidly growing communities of southern Salt Lake County and northern Utah County. The desired outcome of the transit study will be the identification of a Preferred Alternative.