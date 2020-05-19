Live Now
Help this bird fly home: Police in search of mysterious peacock’s owner

Courtesy: Lone Peak Police

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) — Lone Peak Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a peacock.

The bird has been seen wandering around 11300 N 5700 W in Highland. If you know the peacock’s owner, call 801-794-3970.

