Logan resident urges people to wear masks in public

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bear River Health Department reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in the district Tuesday; that includes Box Elder, Cache, and Rich counties. This brings the total of positive cases to 1,431 with the majority coming from Cache County.

ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to Logan residents about their thoughts on the recent trends. Walking down Main Street in Logan, it’s safe to say the majority of people are not wearing masks or carrying them, even though there’s been a huge spike in cases in this county.

One resident says she believes everyone should be wearing masks, especially now. “I think masks are really important despite not having one, I just set it in my car to eat…,” said Logan resident, Janet Johnson.

Several people gathered at this shave ice stand in Logan, where Janet Johnson is celebrating with her son who passed his driving exam. She says she’s noticed the majority of people in town aren’t wearing a mask, even though health officials recommend it in public settings, where social distancing could be difficult.

“I think masks can make a big difference and can let us open up the community and be out and doing and not have to close everything down and it’s an easy way to show concern for others,” said Johnson.

Johnson says if wearing masks became mandatory, she would be okay with that. She also said information from Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist is important and people should listen to recommendations.

“Masks will allow us to re-open without having to close down again,” she added.

Walking into businesses, there were many employees I spoke to that say workers are usually wearing masks, but when they’re off the clock, the mask comes off.

“This didn’t have to happen, the spike, but we’re here, and we’ve seen that not wearing them hasn’t worked, so maybe even people who don’t want to, maybe give it a try,” said Johnson.

Cache county is in the yellow phase, or low risk. According to the Bear River Health Department, as of June 16, it’s tested 10,309 people for COVID-19.

