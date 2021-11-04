Logan Police in search of missing teen last seen leaving his job

LOGAN (ABC4)- Logan City Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing male teen who was last seen leaving work.

Authorities say 17-year-old Caelen Martin was last seen leaving his job at Olive Garden on Oct. 24. Martin was said to be upset at work and his bosses tried to talk to him about what he was upset about. He then quit his job, clocked out, and left.

Martin is described as multi-racial, 6-foot-2-inches tall, 170 lbs, with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his work uniform which consisted of a black t-shirt with the company logo on it, black jeans, and black sneakers.

He may also be wearing a dark blue fleece jacket. He has a box-shaped scar on the back of his left hand with an asterisk on it. He has no piercings or tattoos. His last known whereabouts were on North Main Street in Logan. Martin may possibly be experiencing mental health issues. Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen says the department is actively working on the case.

“We are in constant contact with his mother,” Chief Jensen said. “We are keeping an eye out for any social media activity or for any banking activity.”

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Logan City Police Department at (435) 716-9300 or contact the department’s non-emergency line at (435) 753-7555. Reference case number 21L18518.