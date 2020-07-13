Logan man tries to kill father with a hatchet while intoxicated, police say

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Logan man allegedly tried to kill his father with a hatchet while intoxicated.

The incident happened when officers were called to 555 South and 100 East to assist with an attempted murder, according to a Probable Cause Statement.

A witness told police that he heard the suspect, Ethan Mortensen, and his father fighting in the garage. The witness added that he came out where he could hear them fighting and saw Mortensen with a hatchet raised in the direction of his father.

The witness reportedly had to tackle the suspect to save the victims life, according to a PC statement.

The victim told police that he went outside to feed his cats and dogs when he saw Mortensen drinking heavily in the garage. He said he confronted Mortensen and said they were going to have to kick him out of the house for drinking at home after they had asked him not to, according to a PC statement.

The victim said they began arguing and that is when Mortensen went to his tan backpack and removed a hatchet and a knife. According to the PC statement, Mortensen then began screaming that he was going to kill himself and began cutting his own neck.

The victim tried to calm Mortensen down, however, Mortensen turned his anger toward the victim and went after him with the knife and hatchet and said “I am going to kill you”, according to the PC statement. The victim told police he tried to stop Mortensen from stabbing him and that’s how he received a laceration to his hand.

Officers were reportedly able to find both the hatchet and the knife used in this crime. Mortensen was arrested by responding officers and taken to Logan regional hospital.

Mortensen admitted in an interview with police to “freaking out” because he was so mad at his dad for being an “expletive father”. He continued to tell police that he kept freaking out and described removing the hatchet from a tan backpack as well a knife. He also admitted to swinging the hatchet.

Mortensen initially told police that he was swinging at his father and then said he was swinging at himself. Police said Mortensen then wanted to stop answering questions.

During this interview, police say they could smell very strongly the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Mortensen’s person. When asked, Mortensen reportedly said he had been drinking but did not know how much he drank.

Mortensen agreed to sign a medical release form which showed his alcohol levels were at .273.