LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students at Logan High School are learning from home after the Logan School District issued a soft closure that started Monday, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 last week. There are 24 active cases, 9 of those students are in athletics at the high school.

This is the first time the district’s had a school soft-closure, according to the superintendent of the Logan City School District.

“It’s a credit to what our students and staff have done to make sure that our procedures during the school day of wearing masks, hand-washing, making sure we’re maintaining appropriate distance when feasible, has prevented us from having to do a closure before now,” said Frank Schofield.

Frank Schofield says the virus spread in activities like the school musical and athletics.

“As a result, we’ve postponed our high school musical and afterward we probably are going to have students masked during their performance and masked when they are off-stage just so we don’t have another situation where we are forced into a quarantine,” said Schofield.

Logan High will continue activities for students who tested negative. Athletes also have to wear masks during drills and practice.

“They are all competing, they are holding their practices, there have been some competitions that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID reasons but we haven’t had to cancel any of our participating yet due to outbreaks on our teams,” said Schofield.

Schofield says wireless hot spots are available for students who need it, they can also come to the school to pick-up lunch.

“On Monday we had 90 plus percent participation from our high school students, we had students who had not attended school consistently for the last month and they logged on and were part of the activities with their teachers,” he added.

Classes will resume in person on January 4th following the holiday break.