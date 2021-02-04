Logan City Police Department searching for burglary suspect

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a a person of interest in a business burglary.

Police say the burglary happened at a business in the area of 1400 N and 200 W on the evening of Feb. 3.

In a photo captured by a security camera, the suspect is wearing a hairnet under his baseball cap, leading police to believe that he may work in the food industry.

If you have any information on this person, you are asked to Detective Cordell Hoth at 4335-716-948 of the Logan City Police Department or message the Logan City Police Department on Facebook.

