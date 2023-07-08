CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Plans are in progress to provide Logan Canyon with a cell tower, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Logan Canyon, historically, has been a dangerous location — it is the site of several severe and fatal accidents due to winding roads and elevation changes, as well as no cell service.

Building this cell tower will reportedly make the area safer.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Mike Alexander told ABC4 there are several safety improvements to come from building the cell tower, including being able to get ahold of emergency responders if someone gets lost, needs search and rescue, or if there is some kind of injury that takes place in the mountain or canyon.

According to Alexander, any time someone tries to call out to emergency responders, regardless of their carrier, their phone reaches out to whatever the best cell service would be to make sure they have the best connection possible. Where there’s no cell service at all, he said, there’s no way to even get out on a cell phone.

Alexander said it doesn’t matter who the carrier is, if someone is in a canyon and needs help from first responders, as long as their phone can receive a signal from any cell tower, they should be able to get ahold of emergency responders.

To Alexander, safety is the most important thing.

“If we can avoid the situations where we need to call first responders into a search and rescue situation to begin with, that’s the better scenario,” he said.