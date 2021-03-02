Locals pitching in for reward to find suspect in Ogden store owner shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Locals in Ogden are now working to get money together for a reward to find the suspect accused of killing Satnam Singh, the owner of Super Grocery in Ogden.

Michael Lopez is one of many residents stopping by Super Grocery to say goodbye to Satnam Singh. While Singh is no longer here, balloons, flowers and the scent of burning candles are left at his door.

“He was such a beautiful man, and he helped everybody,” says Lopez.

Monday night, hundreds of locals paid tribute to Singh who was shot and killed while working Sunday night. Kevin Richard spearheaded the vigil.

“There was more than 200 people here, I bet you there was three to five hundred easy, it was an amazing turnout, everyone was super respectful,” says Richard.

Ogden Police are asking residents to watch this video of the person they believe to be the shooter. Police say that the person shown in the video is most likely between the ages of 16-25.

“I cant believe that we have someone that could have been that inconsiderate, come In, he would have gave him anything,” says Lopez.

Ogden police records show officers have responded to 131 incidents here at Super Grocery since March of 2016.

Several residents say they are concerned the suspect responsible for this, is still out there.

“If he’s done this one time, he may do it again, I don’t know if he was hard up for drugs or what, but that’s what’s concerning for us, around this neighborhood,” says Lopez.

Richard says residents are now working to pitch in money for a reward to find the suspect, in hopes to get justice for Singh.

Ogden police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or incident, to contact their investigations unit.