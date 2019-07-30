Women Tech Council highlights Utah’s 18 most amazing women

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News )- The Women Tech Council recently named the finalists for the Women Tech Awards—the Oscars of Utah’s tech scene.

The 18 women chosen are leading companies, inventing new technologies and shaping the technology industry worldwide!

On Tuesday’s Midday, the COO of the Women Tech Council, Sara Jones; along with two of this year’s Women Tech Award Judges, Jamie Morningstar and Jennifer Smith, stopped by the studio to chat with Nicea.

Listen to the interview above to learn more about the Women Tech Awards and the 18 finalists!