DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman in her mid-60’s has died and a child is in critical, but stable condition, after a house fire in Draper.

Draper Fire Chief, Clint Smith, tells ABC4 News that the house fire happened early Tuesday morning in the area of 13800 South.

Smith says five people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a breaking news story and updates will be provided as they become available.