West Bountiful police need your help to identify suspect

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Shell Gas Station at 560 West 500 South in West Bountiful was robbed, according to police.

A press release from the West Bountiful police states the robbery happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say, the male suspect demanded cash. Described as a Caucasian male, possibly Hispanic, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. The suspect was further described as having a mustache and goatee. Police say he was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses a white/camo baseball style t-shirt, gloves and light colored jeans. Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have any information about the identity or location of the suspect please contact the West Bountiful Police Department at: Office: 801-292-4487 or Dispatch 801-298-6000.

Do not approach or attempt to contact the suspect

