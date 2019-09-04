SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Detectives in Utah County need help identifying a man caught on video stealing a backpack.
It happened around 2 a.m. on August 9th at the Owl Bar in the Sundance Resort.
Investigators say he was wearing a Guns N Roses t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Turner at 801-851-4010.
What others are reading:
- Two drivers injured in head-on crash near Parowan
- Crews fighting wildfire on hills in Layton, all evacuations lifted
- Video shows man in ‘Guns N Roses’ shirt take backpack from Sundance Resort bar
- Deputies looking for man who tried to break into Vineyard home
- How the grocery bags you only use once can be reused to help the homeless community