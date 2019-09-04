Newsfore Opt-In Form

Video shows man in ‘Guns N Roses’ shirt take backpack from Sundance Resort bar

SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Detectives in Utah County need help identifying a man caught on video stealing a backpack.

It happened around 2 a.m. on August 9th at the Owl Bar in the Sundance Resort.

Investigators say he was wearing a Guns N Roses t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Turner at 801-851-4010.

