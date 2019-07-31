When you think of the Red Cross helping it usually is for large scale disasters like wildfires, but they also play a big role in helping families displaced for other reason.
The Utah Red Cross recently came to the rescue of dozens of people left without a home after a fire at a Layton apartment complex. Kirsten Stuart with the Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about their local rescue efforts.
What others are reading
- After donating body to science, man finds out mother’s body used for ‘blast testing’
- Utah Red Cross helping families displaced by Layton apartment fire
- Debating in Detroit, Dems appeal to working class
- Burglary suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Roy
- Donnie Tillman transfers from Utah to UNLV