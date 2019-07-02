Traveling to Nevada or California this week? Troopers are teaming up along I-80 to help save lives

CALIFORNIA/NEVADA/UTAH (ABC4 News) – Troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol and California Highway Patrol are teaming up this week to help reduce speed-related fatalities along I-80.

In a press release issued by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, they will enhance traffic safety education and enforcement along Interstate 80 from San Francisco, Calif. to the Nevada/Utah Stateline from Wednesday, July 3 at 6 p.m through Sunday, July 7 at midnight.

During the “I-80 Challenge,” the NHP and CHP will increase traffic safety operations to educate and take appropriate enforcement action on drivers who violate traffic laws along Interstate 80.

