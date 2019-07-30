Newsfore Opt-In Form

Tom Holland coming to SLC for 2019 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention

by: Trevor Warner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tom Holland, who is best known for his role as ‘Spider-Man’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is coming to the Fall 2019 Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Chris Provost, an MC for the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, stopped by Midday on Tuesday to make the big announcement!

ABC4 viewers can use the promotion code “HollandABC” or “HollandABC4” to get an extra 10% off purchases, but keep this in mind, the promotion code is only good for Tuesday.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention Fall 2019 is September 5-7, 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

