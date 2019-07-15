Taylorsville Arts Council presents “Mamma Mia!”

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s opening night for the play “Mamma Mia!,” which is being presented by the Taylorsville Arts Council.

“Mamma Mia!” is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, and is based on the songs of ABBA, which were composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, former members of the band.

The Taylorsville cast has been practicing for months, starting with special dance clinics in March and April.

On Monday’s Midday, some cast members joined Nicea in studio to talk about the play and give crowds a sneak peek of one of the many performances.

The play runs July 15-20, and is being held at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Road, Alder Amphitheater. Tickets are only $8 and $30 for a family of five.

The play starts at 8 PM and the Arts Council says run time is a little less than two and a half hours.

If you are worried about this play not being “family friendly,” you shouldn’t be. The Arts Council says the way lines are delivered have been changed to make it more kid friendly; and that everyone can expect fun humor, outstanding music and an incredible cast!