(ABC4 News) - WoW Utah encourages, educates and empowers women to change their lives. Each year deserving women in Utah are given the opportunity to create their own new beginning as they move forward from having survived devastating life experiences. We give these women the tools to transform from the inside-out, arming them with the skills and confidence they need to believe that they are worthy, capable and enough!

To learn about how to get involved visit wowutah.org