The Rocky Mountain Power company is reporting a scam targeting the Spanish-speaking community.

Officials with the company say the scam in an automated call claiming to be from RMP. The scammers claim they will shut off power unless the victim pays immediately.

If you receive a call like this hang-up and do not call back the number.

You can always verify Rocky Mountain Power is calling by calling them at 1-888-221-7070.

Latest stories: