Sandy officer joins in on the fun before shutting down slip ‘n’ slide

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- An officer with the Sandy City Police Department decided to join in on the party he was shutting down Saturday.

Courtesy: Douglas Murala

Officer Matt Mann and his colleagues responded to Iron Flat Mesa Park on Saturday to ask a group of about 200 people to stop sliding down the hill.

The slip ‘n’ sliders were using public water for the fun and officer told them the slide would kill the grass.

Before shutting everything down, to show camaraderie, Officer Mann decided to take a ride.

Douglas Muralha and Angela Driskill shared a video of his ride with ABC4.

The group says they plan to have another event on Pioneer Day; this time on private land.

Courtesy: Douglas Murala

