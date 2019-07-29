Portion of 9400 South renamed Fullmer Lane after legendary boxing family

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Jordan City and West Jordan City have come together to rename a portion of 9400 South as Fullmer Lane after three brothers who became boxing legends in Utah.

The portion of the street that has been renamed is from 1700 West to 2200 West.

In a press release issued by South Jordan City, Gene, Jay, and Don Fullmer were known for their boxing careers. Gene Fullmer won the world middleweight boxing championship in 1957 and was known throughout the nation.

“West Jordan and South Jordan kind of came alive, I think, as result of them boxing,” said Brad Fullmer, Don Fullmer’s son.

The City of West Jordan and South Jordan’s Historic Preservation Committee said they are proud to honor the Fullmer family by renaming the street, which borders both cities, and where many of the family lived and trained.

“The Fullmers were a big part of West Jordan and we are happy to join South Jordan in renaming 9400 South to honor their family name,” said West Jordan Mayor Jim Riding.

Gene was inducted into the 1970 Charter Class of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame, Don was inducted into the 1999 Utah Sports Hall of Fame, and Jay was honored with a Utah Hall of Fame Distinguished Service award in 2012.

“They left a great legacy and their family continues to leave that legacy today. It’s an honor to be a part of South Jordan with people like this,” said Don Rees, member of the South Jordan’s Historic Preservation Committee.

The Fullmer Brother Boxing Gym, located at 2200 West 11000 South, has worked with over 2,000 youth free of charge.

“There are many youth that struggle today, both with social media and social activities. These youth learn something that can help them not only just as fighters, but it can also help them become better citizens,” Rees said.

The Fullmer Legacy Foundation is currently working to build a new gym, to continue to serve the youth, and hold tournaments.

In the new gym, which they hope to get built within 2 years, there will be a study hall and a computer lab where kids can do their homework.

“It was Dad’s and those guy’s dying wish that we don’t charge anybody to ever come into that gym, so they wanted us to keep it running and don’t charge them,” said Brad Fullmer.

